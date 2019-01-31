BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Yesterday was certainly interesting. That little burst of snow about 1 p.m. put down just enough fluffy snow to make life miserable as it blew around for the couple of hours after the event. Then it was back to sun, and cold. Just a little insult to the injury of a Polar hit.

Leaving the gym yesterday I was in the mind set of “this is refreshing with beautiful clean air to breathe deeply in.” And I did, and enjoyed,…for about 10 seconds.

But now it is a new day. And just one more day of Mr. Polar Vortex, then we are out of the woods and on our way to the beach with temps early next week near 60°. Oh speaking of the beach, it is currently -2° wind chill on Coastal Highway. Think about how many times you’ve been “downyocean”, like maybe playing miniature golf, and just melting in the heat and humidity. -2° on Coastal Highway. Just WOW.

It is the last day of January. It will still be cold but the sound of February is so much…ummm,…milder. Just like tomorrows high temperature of 28°.

February. Ahhhhhh, I think.

MB!

