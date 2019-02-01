



Cecil County authorities seized 63 animals from deplorable conditions inside an animal rescue.

According to officials, the 34 cats, 26 dogs, two turtles and a raccoon were found living in neglectful conditions in Eden Rehab and Rescue in Elkton this week.

The seizure came after an initial report was made on Jan. 5 saying the animals were not being fed or cared for properly.

On Jan. 23, county animal services found the animals living with limited access to fresh water, unkept litter boxes, strong ammonia fumes and kennels saturated in feces and urine.

Many of the animals were found emaciated, with hair loss and open sores. Officials took 22 dogs and 26 cats from this location.

Officials also saw the same conditions at Queen Street Pet Store in Rising Sun on Jan. 30 where Eden Rehab and Rescue housed animals.

Authorities took eight additional cats, four dogs, two turtles and a raccoon.

Charges of animal neglect are pending against the founder of the organization.

All of the animals were taken to The Cecil County Animal Services (CCAS) Animal Welfare Division where they are receiving medical attention and treatment.

“It is our duty to speak up for those that cannot speak for themselves. These animals did not ask to be put in this dire situation and were in grave need of care. We are anxious to rehabilitate these innocent victims and are committed to protecting them from any future suffering at the hands of a rescue organization that failed them,” said Abigail Lightning-Bingham, CCAS Director and Chief.

Donations are needed to care for the animals.

If you would like to assist in the care and rehabilitation of these animals, please consider making a donation to the shelter’s foundation.

Checks can be made out to the Cecil County Community Services Foundation and mailed to 3280 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chesapeake City, Maryland 21915.

Additionally, the following items may be dropped off at the shelter:

Pedigree Dry Dog Food

Pedigree Canned Dog Food

Purina Cat Chow

Canned cat food (any variety)

Purina Busy Bones

Fleece Blankets

Canned Pumpkin

Kongs and Nylabones

