EARLY DISMISSALSSeveral area schools are dismissing early due to weather. Click here for a full list
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daron Wint, Savaas Savopoulos, Vera Figueroa


WASHINGTON, D.C (WJZ) — Daron Wint was sentenced to four life sentences without release in the DC mansion murders.

Wint was found guilty of murdering a family and their housekeeper inside their DC mansion back in 2015.

Savaas Savopoulos, his wife Amy, their 10-year-old son Phillip, and the family’s housekeeper Vera Figueroa were tortured and killed.

During the sentencing hearing, one of the couple’s daughters — who was not home at the time of the murders — gave emotional testimony.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s