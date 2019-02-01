



Daron Wint was sentenced to four life sentences without release in the DC mansion murders.

Wint was found guilty of murdering a family and their housekeeper inside their DC mansion back in 2015.

Savaas Savopoulos, his wife Amy, their 10-year-old son Phillip, and the family’s housekeeper Vera Figueroa were tortured and killed.

During the sentencing hearing, one of the couple’s daughters — who was not home at the time of the murders — gave emotional testimony.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook