



An elementary teacher in Washington, D.C., is accused of choking a student.

News outlets report 50-year-old Jarvis Bernard Massenburg, of Bowie, Maryland, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree child cruelty. D.C. police say the Barnard Elementary School teacher is accused of assaulting the student this month. A police report says school surveillance video shows that the fourth-grade English and language arts teacher “choked the victim.”

School Principal Grace Reid said in a letter to parents that Massenburg would remain on leave during the investigation. The Washington Post reports more details will be made available after Massenburg appears in court, possibly on Friday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

