



Deputies from the Harford County sheriff’s office are looking for a porch pirate said to be responsible for at least 3 package thefts.

The thefts happened Wednesday afternoon in the Joppa area.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 838-6600.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook