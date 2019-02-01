  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, joppa, Local TV, porch pirate, Talkers


JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies from the Harford County sheriff’s office are looking for a porch pirate said to be responsible for at least 3 package thefts.

The thefts happened Wednesday afternoon in the Joppa area.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 838-6600.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s