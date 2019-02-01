



The first day of February and Baltimore was greeted with another snow day which has brought everything but leisure as the city adjusts to school closings, early dismissals, and wet roads.

It’s business as usual in Baltimore. From sanitation trucks working and dusting off cars, to city schools letting students out early.

“People gotta catch the bus and get their transportation so we can get home before it gets bad,” said student Zyan Reynolds.

Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, state police responded to 148 crashes and 56 disabled or unattended cars while answering over 399 calls for service.

“I like that we got out early but coming all the way in the city is just a mess,” said student Ashanti Holden. “The snow is a mess, the weather is a mess. The busses? Terrible.”

Some like Holden include the roads in that category but the Highway Administration says they’re taking care of it.

“We’ve had pavement temperatures in the single digits, low teens o anything that hits it is going to stick,” said Charlie Gischlar with the State Highway Administration. “We’ve been using the rock salt and wetting it with brine so that actually increases the effectiveness of the salt so we’ve been able to take care of that in areas that got really, really cold.”

It’s been a problem on the runway as well. BWI spent the day clearing snow out of the way as 30 arriving flights were delayed while two others were canceled.

On the ground, SHA said that they have at least 2300 pieces of equipment and as of noon, only 300 were vacant.

Gischlar said that in order to find that equipment, just go to their website and click on the storm map to find them within the last 30 minutes.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook