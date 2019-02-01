



Â About 60-70 firefighters responded to a massive house fire in Montgomery County early Friday morning. Officials said they received the call for service shortly after midnight.

Flames and smoke were seen shooting out of the single family home at 10100 Chapel Rd in Potomac. Crews closed a portion of nearby River Rd between Norton Rd. and Falls Rd. It was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Update – 10100 Chapel Rd, off River Rd, Potomac, large single family house, 1st arriving @mcfrs FFs encountered heavy fire throughout structure, occupant status unknown, however neighbors indicate house likely vacant, currently defensive operations pic.twitter.com/tcOOVVlv8U — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 1, 2019

Officials said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout the building.

Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook