POTOMAC, Md. (WJZ) —Â About 60-70 firefighters responded to a massive house fire in Montgomery County early Friday morning. Officials said they received the call for service shortly after midnight.

Flames and smoke were seen shooting out of the single family home at 10100 Chapel Rd in Potomac. Crews closed a portion of nearby River Rd between Norton Rd. and Falls Rd. It was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said firefighters encountered heavy fire throughout the building.

Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

