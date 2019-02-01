



On the first day of Baltimore’s ceasefire weekend, a man was left dead Friday after being shot in the city.

Officers were called to an area hospital just after 10 a.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim.

There, they found a 27-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.

The man later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe that the man was in the 1800 block of Edmondson Ave. when he was shot.

After the shooting, the man taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call (410)-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Baltimore ceasefire weekend begins Friday and lasts 72 hours during the first weekend of February, August, and Mother’s Day weekend in May.

Events are held throughout Baltimore between Feb. 1-3, ranging from 12 hours of continuous prayer, vigils, happy hours, rallies, workshops, and more.

To view the full list of events near you for this weekend’s Baltimore Ceasefire, visit their website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook