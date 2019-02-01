Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suspected in the death of a popular Baltimore bartender pleaded guilty in court Friday and said he would testify against his own mother and her boyfriend in the case.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man suspected in the death of a popular Baltimore bartender pleaded guilty in court Friday and said he would testify against his own mother and her boyfriend in the case.
Tivantre Gatling Mouzon entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit robbery w deadly weapon in the 2017 murder of Alex Wroblewski.
Wroblewski was killed in Locust Point after picked up a snack of milk and cookies after work.
Mouzon could get 20 years, with all but 8 years suspended.
Mouzon’s mother, Tonya Hayes, was offered a deal that would have given her 15 years for conspiracy to commit robbery, but she rejected the deal.
Hayes’ boyfriend Marquese Winston was offered a deal that would give him 60 years. Winston has until Monday to decide.
Mouzon is expected to testify against his mother and her boyfriend.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook