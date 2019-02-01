



— Two of the most romantic restaurants in the country are in Maryland, according to Yelp.

Both of the restaurants featured are in Columbia.

Within the list curated by the review forum, Indian Royal Taj, 8335 Benson Drive stands at No. 89 and Stanford Grill, 8900 Stanford Blvd., stands at No. 90.

The list was created around restaurants that had a “large number of reviews mentioning the words ‘romantics,’ ‘Valentine’s Day’ and ‘date night,'” according to Yelp.

Metro areas were limited to two entries on the list, explaining as to why there were no restaurants from Baltimore (or anywhere else in Maryland) included.

Chicago’s Penumbra tops the list as the most romantic in the nation.

Of our neighboring states, Virginia (three entries) and Pennsylvania (two) are represented, while Delaware and West Virginia fall short of making the list.

A full look of Yelp’s Top 100 Most Romantics Restaurants 2019 can be found here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern, Lurene Heyl.