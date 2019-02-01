



The Super Bowl is almost here, and your plans watching the game are likely set. But what will you be eating? Well, for at least some of you, that answer is likely chicken wings. And you won’t be alone on game day. According to the National Chicken Council’s latest yearly projections , Americans will eat 1.38 billion, yes billion, wings on Super Bowl Sunday.

That figure is up two percent from last year (about 27 million wings) and sets a new high for the number of wings eaten during the Super Bowl. In case you’re trying to wrap your mind around the sheer volume of wings encompassed in that number, here are a few quick stats for you from the projection:

“If 1.38 billion wings were laid end to end, they would stretch 28 times from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

more than the combined weight of both the Patriots’ and Rams’ entire rosters. Enough to put 640 wings on every seat in all 31 NFL stadiums.”

While wings are clearly a popular food item during Super Bowl parties, they’re usually not the only option on the snack table. In that regard, SNAC International has compiled a report on the amount of money spent on other snacks in 2018, when compared with how much Americans generally spent on those snacks two weeks prior to the Super Bowl. They found that sales of tortilla chips (35%), refrigerated and shelf-stable dips (37% & 34%), and potato chips (16%) saw the biggest sales increase during Super Bowl week.

The point is, we spend a lot on snacks for the big game.