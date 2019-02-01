



— According to Google, the most searched Super Bowl food in Maryland is pizza.

Just in time for the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday, Google Trends has released their yearly list of the most Googled recipes by state, as well as the most-searched Super Bowl player.

Washington, DC prefers pigs in a blanket, Delawareans are searching for chocolate peanut butter cake recipes, and Pennsylvania loves their chicken wings.

Click to make the map bigger.

The most searched player across the U.S. is Tom Brady.

What recipes are you searching for on Google?

This story was written by WJZ intern Lurene Heyl.