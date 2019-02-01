



Two people suspected of stealing a vehicle were arrested in Anne Arundel County Friday morning after they tried to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.

According to Maryland State Police, 19-year-old Sura Gabriel Sohna and 20-year-old Rashidd Ronald Keene of Annapolis are charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and providing false identification.

A trooper tried to stop Keene who was driving in a white Mazda that was reported stolen around 2 a.m. in the area of Old Stage Road and Hiddenbrook Drive. Keene allegedly sped off, eluding police.

As the trooper pursued the vehicle, it stopped in the area of Faywood Court and Faywood Avenue. Three men jumped from the car and fled the scene.

As the suspects fled, the car continued to roll uncontrolled and struck two parked vehicles.

Anne Arundel County Police arrived with a K9 team to track the suspects. Police were able to apprehend Sohna and Keene. A third suspect was not located.

Sohna had outstanding warrants against him for burglary, first-degree theft, and malicious destruction of property and unlawful use of credit cards.

