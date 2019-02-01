



Annapolis police are warning residents after they received a report this week from a local business about a BGE bill scam.

According to police, the Annapolis business got a phone call asking for payment for a utility bill. The caller asked for a payment via prepaid or Green Dot MoneyPak cards.

The caller ID showed that the call was coming from a BGE number, however it was a “spoof” call, according to police.

BGE will not ask for payment via prepaid or Green Dot MoneyPak cards.

For more information about how to protect yourself from this type of scam, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook