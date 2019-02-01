WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory In Effect
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis Police, Baltimore, BGE scam, Local TV, Scams, spoof calls, Talkers, utility bill scam


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are warning residents after they received a report this week from a local business about a BGE bill scam.

According to police, the Annapolis business got a phone call asking for payment for a utility bill. The caller asked for a payment via prepaid or Green Dot MoneyPak cards.

The caller ID showed that the call was coming from a BGE number, however it was a “spoof” call, according to police.

BGE will not ask for payment via prepaid or Green Dot MoneyPak cards.

For more information about how to protect yourself from this type of scam, click here. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s