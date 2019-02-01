



Life is good today. We started out, again cold, but not bitterly harsh. We have a light snowfall around today through midafternoon. But life is good today. Let me get right to the point. Starting tomorrow a large warm up hits our forecast. Over the next seven days, Saturday through Thursday, our daytime highs will be anywhere from 9 to 18Â° above normal. At night our forecast lows will be anywhere from 6 to 19Â° above normal. We are cruising into February like a boss.

Will this last? I doubt it. I am always warning that President’s Day is usually a real, weather wise, pain in the barometer. But it is Friday, and we are coming out of a bad spell of Winter weather, finally. Gonna keep the thermos half full of warm coffee this day, not half empty.

Superbowl weekend. Let’s do some quick “Purple Connection.” I just do not see the Patriots losing. Could be a close game but the Pats will have to collapse to be beaten by the Rams. But that is why you play the game. The Rams are a good team but they are facing a great team hitting on all cylinders. I know people are sick of New England, and there is a simple way to not have to deal with them. Have your team, Ravens or others, beat them. Just that simple. Not gonna happen this weekend.

T.G.I.F.,â€¦ain’t it the truth.

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook