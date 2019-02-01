



The coldest air of the winter will be making a nice retreat this weekend.

After a cold but clearing night with light winds, we will see a good amount of sun and temperatures reaching 40 degrees on Saturday.

More sun and near 50 degrees on Sunday but will dip into the low 50s on Monday, then near 60 on Tuesday!

It will cool down by the middle of the week but no polar vortex!

Have a nice weekend and enjoy the Superbowl on CBS!

–Bob Turk

