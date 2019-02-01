



A warm-up may be coming but it’s not here quite yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Maryland. It will last until 3 p.m. Friday.

Doctors recommend wearing multiple layers to help with blood flow and to fight frostbite.

#MDWX And "the tale of the tape." Let's not bury the lead, though, it IS Friday. pic.twitter.com/HWRIoOXU7t — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 1, 2019

WJZ’s Marty Bass said a light snow will fall midday through the early afternoon. Temperatures in the region will be in the teens, meaning untreated roads may become icy from even minor accumulations of snow. Drivers should take caution when traveling.

Western Maryland should expect more snow than the rest of the state. A Winter Storm Warning was issued as forecasts predict 4-7″ falling in the region. This warning lasts until 6 p.m. Friday.

Snow is expected to significantly impact travel and reduce visibility.

However, the 7-day forecast showed warmer weather in the future.

#mdwx T.G.I.F.,…And how about these upcoming temps for some GREAT news to wake up to! pic.twitter.com/aTqdgglZPN — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 1, 2019

Temperatures will reach the high 50s to low 60s early next week — some good news to look forward to as you head out in your multiple layers Friday.

