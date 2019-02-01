WJZ WEATHERWinter Weather Advisory In Effect
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Maryland Weather, Winter Weather Advisory


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm-up may be coming but it’s not here quite yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Maryland. It will last until 3 p.m. Friday.

Doctors recommend wearing multiple layers to help with blood flow and to fight frostbite.

WJZ’s Marty Bass said a light snow will fall midday through the early afternoon. Temperatures in the region will be in the teens, meaning untreated roads may become icy from even minor accumulations of snow. Drivers should take caution when traveling.

Western Maryland should expect more snow than the rest of the state. A Winter Storm Warning was issued as forecasts predict 4-7″ falling in the region. This warning lasts until 6 p.m. Friday.

Snow is expected to significantly impact travel and reduce visibility.

However, the 7-day forecast showed warmer weather in the future.

Temperatures will reach the high 50s to low 60s early next week — some good news to look forward to as you head out in your multiple layers Friday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s