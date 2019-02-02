



Maryland state police are continuing to investigate an early morning crash in Prince George’s County that took the lives of five children.

Troopers were called to US 301 northbound between MD 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive in Bowie just before 5 a.m. this morning for a single vehicle accident.

When Troopers arrived they found multiple fatalities causing them to shut down all northbound lanes of Route 301 for several hours as they investigated the accident.

The Preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling northbound on Rt. 301 when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and into a line of trees along the highway.

The five children ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adults were in the vehicle and have been transported to UM Prince George’s Hospital Center were they are undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as London Dixon, 8 and Paris Dixon, 5 both from Bowie, and Zion Beard 14, Rickelle Ricks 6, and Damari Harald 15, all from Washington, D.C.

The Driver of the vehicle has been identified as Dominique R. Taylor 32, of Bowie and the front right passenger has been identified as Cornell D. Simon, 23, of Oxon Hill.

Maryland State Police are still continuing their investigation.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook