



On the first weekend of February, August, November and March Baltimore hosts its annual Ceasefire Weekend.

A variety of events run Friday through Sunday.

Saturday, members of the community gathered for a prayer walk through Baltimore.

The walk was held for family members to remember their loved ones who had died as a result of gun violence.

Members of the community also gathered Saturday for a variety of discussions.

These discussions mentioned the importance of the next generation and how they can make a difference in ending gun violence.

Sunday’s events begin with a Peace Challenge Run.

The run is meant to honor those who have lost their lives in Baltimore from gun violence.

The run will start at Herring Run Park where there will be one through five-mile routes for families to run or walk.

The Ceasefire Weekend will end at 8 p.m. with a closing event.

The event will end with an art exhibit from organizers and ambassadors.

February’s 2019 Ceasefire Weekend began with a death on the first day.

Officials believe that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Edmonson Avenue Friday morning.

A 27-year-old man was taken to a local area hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds.

