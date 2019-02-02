



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed received football’s highest honor on Saturday night when he was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

The announcement was made at the NFL Honors show in Atlanta. Reed will be joined in the class by Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, and Johnny Robinson.

A five-time first-team All-Pro selection, Reed was drafted by the Ravens out of the University of Miami with the 24th pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He would go on to play 11 seasons in the league, 10 of them as a member of the Ravens. He helped lead the Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers.

He ended his playing career ranked seventh on the career interceptions list with 64, behind now fellow Hall of Famers Paul Krause, Emlen Tunnell, Rod Woodson and Night Train Lane.

He is also near the top of the leaderboard in career non-offensive touchdowns, ranking fifth with 13 for his career. In addition to his place on the league’s record books, Reed was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.

Reed becomes the sixth former Ravens player to enter the Hall, and just the third to have spent more than ten seasons with the team joining former teammates Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden.

Reed will make his Hall of Fame acceptance speech on August 3rd, when he will be formally enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

