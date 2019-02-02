



Former Maryland governor candidate Ben Jealous and former Congressman John Delaney are amongst Maryland Democrats calling for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s resignation.

The call for Northam’s resignation comes in the midst of a racist photo obtained by CNN.

The photo, from Northam’s 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook, shows one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK’s signature white hood and robes.

Northam held an hour-long press conference in which he said he does not believe he is either person in the photo.

Jealous, who ran for Maryland governor, tweeted that Northam should resign.

“Governor Northam should resign. Period,” Jealous said in a tweet Friday night.

Governor Northam should resign. Period. We would not accept such behavior from a Republican. How can we from a Democrat?

But Jealous wasn’t the only Maryland Democrat calling for Northam’s resignation.

Delaney released a statement condemning Northam’s actions, and calling for his resignation.

“These actions are deeply wrong and hurtful to so many,” Delaney said.

“They impair his ability to have the kind of moral authority that is needed to lead people through the painful and important discussions about race relations in our country.”

