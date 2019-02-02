



Maryland state police say several people were killed in an early morning accident in Bowie that involved children.

Troopers were called to US 301 northbound between MD 214 and Pointer Ridge Drive in Prince George’s County around 6a.m. this morning for a single vehicle accident.

When Troopers arrived they found multiple fatalities and have shut down all northbound lanes of Route 301 as the investigation continues.

The total number of fatalities and the number of children involved has not yet been released as Maryland State Police work to make notifications to the next of kin.

WJZ will bring you more information about this tragic accident as it become available.

