



Detectives are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in southwest Baltimore left a man dead.

Patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Dukeland St. at 7:52 p.m. after hearing gunfire.

There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

