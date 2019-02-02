  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Talkers, Dukeland Street, Homicide, Local TV


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating after a Saturday night shooting in southwest Baltimore left a man dead.

Patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Dukeland St. at 7:52 p.m. after hearing gunfire.

There, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s