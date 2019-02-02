



Firefighters rescued one homeowner, one cat and several parrots in a house fire on Prospect Mill Road Friday night.

The homeowner was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews also rescued the homeowner’s cat and several of their parrots.

Animal Control was requested to care for the parrots after the fire.

They were later treated at the Harford Emergency Vet.

Five of the parrots are being taken to Parrot Rescue of Maryland.

