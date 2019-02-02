



Howard County Police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Costco in Elkridge.

Officials said that a pickup truck was driving through the parking lot around 1:58 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing.

They also said that the vehicle continued traveling in the parking lot before stopping.

Chun Yuan Cheng, 31, of Jessup, was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

The driver, Joesph Zowd, 45, of Jessup, was taken to Howard County General Hospital for evaluation.

Officials are investigating if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident.

This investigation is still ongoing.

