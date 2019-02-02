  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    01:35 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Talkers, costco, Elkridge, Howard County, Howard County General Hospital, Howard County Police, Local TV, Maryland Shock Trauma, Talkers


ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Costco in Elkridge.

Officials said that a pickup truck was driving through the parking lot around 1:58 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing.

They also said that the vehicle continued traveling in the parking lot before stopping.

Chun Yuan Cheng, 31, of Jessup, was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition.

The driver, Joesph Zowd, 45, of Jessup, was taken to Howard County General Hospital for evaluation.

Officials are investigating if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the accident.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s