BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a critically missing 10-year-old boy.

Kamar Thompson was last seen in the  8800 block of Sigrid Rd in Randallstown.

Kamar Thompson photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department

He was reported to have been wearing a blue jacket, light blue pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

