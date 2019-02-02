



Baltimore County Police are looking for a critically missing 10-year-old boy.

Kamar Thompson was last seen in the 8800 block of Sigrid Rd in Randallstown.

He was reported to have been wearing a blue jacket, light blue pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook