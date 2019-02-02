  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMajor Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Baltimore County Detention Center, Baltimore County police, Jon Moenius


WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — After numerous calls identifying the suspect, Baltimore County police made an arrest Friday afternoon in the case of a 71-year-old woman robbed at knifepoint in Dec. 2018.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jon Moenius was charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-and-second-degree assault, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

Jon Moenius photo courtesy of the Baltimore County Police Department

71-Year-Old Woman Threatened At Knifepoint At ATM

Officials said that Moenius approached the woman at an ATM outside of the Wells Fargo Banks at 8851 Belair Road. He then allegedly held a knife to her back and demanded she take money out of the ATM.

Police said that instead of complying with Moenius, the woman began screaming for help and the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Moenius is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s