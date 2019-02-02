



After numerous calls identifying the suspect, Baltimore County police made an arrest Friday afternoon in the case of a 71-year-old woman robbed at knifepoint in Dec. 2018.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jon Moenius was charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-and-second-degree assault, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

71-Year-Old Woman Threatened At Knifepoint At ATM

Officials said that Moenius approached the woman at an ATM outside of the Wells Fargo Banks at 8851 Belair Road. He then allegedly held a knife to her back and demanded she take money out of the ATM.

Police said that instead of complying with Moenius, the woman began screaming for help and the suspect fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Moenius is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

