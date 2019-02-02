  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PM8th Annual NFL Honors
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Talkers, Local TV, Loyola Greyhounds, Loyola Men's Basketball, Navy Men's Basketball


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Wieck scored 13 points and Hasan Abdullah added 12 points and Navy held on to beat Loyola (Maryland) 71-68 on Saturday.

George Kiernan made a pair of free throws with 5:20 remaining and Navy (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League) led 61-52.

The Greyhounds followed with a dunk by Andrew Kostecka, Isaiah Hart added a 3-point play and James Fives’ 3-pointer narrowed the margin to a point.

Wieck made two fouls shots with 93 seconds left, Kostecka countered with a jumper and Cam Davis’ 3 with 43 seconds left put the Midshipmen up 66-62.

Wieck followed with a layup and Navy maintained a safe distance the rest of the way.

Navy raced to a 17-6 lead before Loyola (8-15, 4-6) went on a 15-3 run and grabbed the lead on KaVaughn Scott’s dunk with 6:21 before halftime.

Neither team scored for three minutes before Navy went an 11-0 run to close the half.

Wieck made 5 of 6 from the field and had seven rebounds. John Carter Jr. and Kiernan each scored 10.

Kostescka led Loyola with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s