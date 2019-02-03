



It’s 12 days and counting to another potential government shutdown, and stress and anxiety loom for some federal workers, many in Maryland who are just getting back on their feet.

But for some federal contract workers- who don’t get back pay- another shutdown could mean financial ruin.

However, help may be on the way. Lawmakers in the House and Senate have introduced bills that would make back pay available to them in the face of a shutdown.

“Lord, I tell you these bills just keep coming,” said Tamela Worthen.”This is my mortgage that’s due tomorrow,”

Contracted Smithsonian security officer Tamela Worthen says she’s overwhelmed by her stack of bills. Car, mortgage, cable, health insurance payments, all now more than a month late.

She said her last paycheck was the last of December.

“It doesn’t take but just one missed paycheck for a person to be out on the street, some of us living paycheck to paycheck,” She said.

Tamela is one of thousands of federal contract workers who went five weeks without pay during the government shutdown and will not get any back pay.

Her bank account is drained and she is still waiting for a paycheck after finally getting back to work this week.

“Oh boy, I’m getting a headache,” She said.

And now her health is at serious risk, as her diabetes medication has run out. She said she’s struggling to buy more.

Someone donated extra test strips so she can monitor her blood sugar level.

“Not having access to your medicine threatens your life,” Worthen said. “My pressure was up, and I felt like I couldn’t breathe so they rushed me to the hospital and took an EKG,”

Now at 55-years-old, Worthen built a good life by working hard and saving money. She said she prided herself by always paying her bills on time.

“I had good credit, that’s how I got this house when you pay your bills on time, being consistent,” Worthen said.

[WJZ Reporter Mary Bubala:] “What are you afraid of losing the most in all of this?”

“My home,” Worthen said.

The last bill she opened when WJZ’s Mary Bubala was in her home, a letter threatened to repossess her car if she doesn’t pay her car loan.

With another shutdown looming, she said contract workers could crumble.

“It’s almost like you are in a box you can’t get out and you feel yourself suffocating,” Worthen said.

