



The excitement of Super Bowl Sunday goes far beyond the field.

Local businesses saw an uptick in sales as fans celebrated the most popular day in sport- regardless if the Ravens were playing or not, the Super Bowl is still a highly anticipated game in sports.

“This has been huge. We’ve been working hard at this for a while now,” said Isabelle Wynn of Slice Pizza.

Slice Pizza in White Marsh was tossing up huge dollars- up to 30 times compared to what they’d be on a normal day, organizing staff for the big game took weeks in advance.

“Especially with the crab dip pizza. Each slice is more than a pound and it’s our top seller right now. We’ve even sold 200 dozen wings,” She said.

Over 300 people packed into Jimmy’s Seafood for a charity event.

Former Baltimore Colt Tom Matte signed autographs and gave his time.

He said the game is much different now compared to the one he played in 1965.

“There’s so much fanfare compared to when we played, but it’s great,” Matte said.

Even though the game resided in Atlanta, home of the Falcons, fans are optimistic a different bird will be featured in 2020.

There were a lot of people out for the Super Bowl, especially at Jimmy’s. Maryland State Police reminded people again to call a ride to avoid impaired driving.

