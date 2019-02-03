



A 34-year-old man walked into an area hospital Sunday night after reportedly being shot, police say.

At around 5:24 p.m., patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Due to the victim refusing to give any information to investigators, a location or suspect is unknown at this time.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

