ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s top court will consider arguments in a case involving teenager and whether she was involved in distributing child pornography when she texted a video of herself and a man engaging in a sex act.

The Daily Record of Baltimore reports the Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday in the sexting case, which also involves whether the state’s ban on displaying obscene material applies to text messages.

The girl was 16 years old when she texted video of the consensual sex act to two friends.

She had been found previously to have been involved in the distribution of porn.

Her involvement in displaying obscene materials was overturned because the video was displayed via text message.

The Court of Appeals is expected to issue a decision by Aug. 31.

