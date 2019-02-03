



Maryland State Police are still investigating how five children were killed after a single-vehicle crash.

A family member is reacting with grief, the great-grandmother to two of the girls, five and eight-years-old.

The stretch of Route 301 in Bowie near Pointer Ridge Drive was the scene of a horrific crash early Saturday morning.

Early Morning Bowie Crash Leaves 5 Children Dead

Five children died in the wreck there, and police say the driver is the mother of two of those kids.

“The children range from ages from five to 15,” said Capt. Dan Pickett, Maryland State Police. “The five children on scene were pronounced deceased at the scene,”

Maryland State Police said the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica ran off the road and hit several trees. All five children were ejected.

“The investigation again is preliminary, but it appears the children were not restrained properly,” Pickett said.

The victims, 15-year-old Damari Herald, 14-year-old Zion Beard, six-year-old Rickelle Ricks, and sisters Paris and London Dixon, five and eight-years-old.

The two sisters’ great-grandmother asked for prayers on Facebook, saying “Our hearts are sad,” and “Rest in Paradise Paris and London,”

Maryland State Police believe the victims were related and may have been on their way home.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

“Every collision we have where we lose life is a tragedy. Simple as that, and when children are involved, it’s more of a tragedy,” Pickett said.

Police said the two adults in the front of the car were wearing seat-belts. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

