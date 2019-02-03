  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful warmer and sunny Sunday!

After several days of extreme cold, we have seen a major warmup all across most of the country. This will continue until the end of the week.

Even warmer air is on tap for both Monday and especially Tuesday before some cooler air arrives on Wednesday, along with the chances for late day rain.

More showers are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures rising once again to spring-like levels.

By the weekend, a much colder airmass will move across the area, dropping us back into below normal temperatures.

Enjoy the mild conditions while they last!

