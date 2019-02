BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, who was last seen February 2.

50-year-old Karen Roulhac was last seen Saturday in the 6000 block of Bellona Avenue.

Roulhac is 5’6″ and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, green pants and a brown hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Karen Roulhac is asked to call 911.