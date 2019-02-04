



A 59-year-old man has been located safe and unharmed after being critically missing Monday night.

David Ferris, from the 400 block of Eastern Avenue, was last seen wearing a dark flannel shirt, blue jeans and a brown work coat.



Courtesy: Baltimore County Police

Baltimore County police said he left home on foot around 7 a.m., needs his medication and will present as disoriented or confused.

