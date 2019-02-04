  • WJZ 13On Air

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points to help No. 10 Maryland beat Illinois 80-66 on Monday night.

Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which moved into a tie with Rutgers for the top spot in the conference. The two teams will play on Sunday at Rutgers.

Brandi Beasley scored 17 points for Illinois (9-13, 1-10). Sarah Shewan and Alex Wittinger added 16 and 15 points respectively for the Illini.

Illinois stayed in the game until the final period. Maryland went cold in the third quarter, shooting 5 of 18 from the field.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Terps came back into the top 10 on Monday and have two more game this week.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Northwestern on Thursday.

Illinois: Plays at Purdue on Thursday.

