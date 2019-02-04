



A 29-year-old Baltimore man was charged in a series of commercial robberies in Howard County.

According to county police, Calvin Glover, is charged in eight hotel robberies.

Glover’s charges include multiple counts of armed robbery, robbery, assault, theft and the use of a firearm in a felony.

Police were called to the Comfort Suites in the 7100 block of Old Waterloo Road in Elkridge on Jan. 7 for a report of a robbery. The suspect entered the hotel lobby, jumped over the front desk, threatened an employee and stole money from the drawer before fleeing.

A suspect with the same description robbed the same hotel on Dec. 29.

Similar robberies were reported at the Sleep Inn in the 8100 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup on Nov. 25, 2018, Nov. 21, 2016 and Dec. 2, 2014, the Rodeway Inn in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane in Elkridge on Sept. 14, 2018 and Dec. 3, 2014 (then the Econo-Lodge), and the Days Inn in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel on Dec. 2, 2014.

Police identified Glover as the suspect and arrested him in mid-January.

Glover is currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

