



A Harford County firefighter was injured Monday morning while extinguishing a fire in Aberdeen.

Officials said crews arrived to the scene at 1317 N Stepney Rd. around 2:50 a.m. The bulk of the fire was under control by 3:34.

Firefighters then began clearing the residence and checking for possible occupants. Authorities said it was at this time that one firefighter fell through the floor. They said a rescue attempt was completed in two minutes. The firefighter had minor injuries, and was treated and released at the scene.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire and all occupants were accounted for.

Five adults were displaced due to the flames.

