ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials from Annapolis’ Office of Emergency Management said a recall was issued for the Kidde Smoke Detector.

The recall affects the Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarm, models PI2010 and PI9010.

If the date code printed on the back of the alarm falls between Sept. 10, 2016 and Oct. 13, 2017, the model is affected.