



The man who murdered the brother of former Baltimore city police spokesman T.J. Smith received life in prison for the killing.

Terrell Gibson was found guilty in September in the death of Dion Smith.

Gibson was sentenced to life suspending all but 65 years. He also got 15 more years and the first of those five years he cannot be paroled.

T.J. Smith spoke at the sentencing calling Gibson a “predator.”

“My heart goes out to his family as well. Everybody lost somebody here. But they get to go and see him, they get to interact, they get to write letters, they get to talk to him over the next number of years, and they’ll keep being able to do so. We don’t. We get to go to a hole in the ground and hope we can channel energy to speak to our family member. So I’m just grateful that this portion of it’s over and people have got to watch this play out. This is Dion. This is not T.J. Smith’s brother. This is Dion Smith. And he was my father’s son, my sister’s brother, my brother,” T.J. Smith said.

Dion Smith was shot at point-blank range.

