Police didn’t point to any one crime as the reason for stepping up security there, but they do say both Baltimore Police and University of Maryland Police have increased their patrols.

The sliding glass doors of University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center open onto the sidewalk of one of the most dangerous cities in America.

Monday, standing inside and out were city police, hospital police, private security and downtown partnership security- a combined deterrent to any kind of violence on the flagship medical campus.

“We realize the safety concerns. We know the patrol has been increased in this area, not only with Baltimore City Police, but with University of Maryland, to address those issues,” said Lt. Col. Kevin Jones, BPD.

Lt. Colonel Jones said the step up in security is not tied to any one crime.

“It has nothing to do with any previous incidents in this area,” He said.

However, the medical center stands in the heart of the city, already on pace for a violent year- despite a ceasefire last weekend that called for a pause in the violence.

Baltimore has already seen 28 killings in 2019. Two of those were in the early days of February.

In the neighborhood surrounding the hospital, patients, pedestrians and students said they feel safe- but have noticed a boost in blue uniforms on guard.

“I think, just trying to see whatever is going to help people feel safe and comfortable,” said Taylor Rieland, Baltimore.

“I am cautious of over-policing, because certain vulnerable populations tend to be, kind of policed, or over policed in a certain way. But, I do think people watching out for each other and watching out for the community is really the best thing,” said Victoria Wolf, Baltimore.

WJZ reached out to UMD about the security increase but has not heard back at this time.

