



Kenneth M. Smith, 40, of Randallstown, Md. was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release on Friday for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Smith sexually abused a young boy and took photographs on his phone documenting the abuse, according to court documents.

The judge ordered that, upon his release from prison, Smith must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to court documents and Smith’s plea agreement, on September 8, 2015, an electronic communications service reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of its users had uploaded an image of known child pornography and that the user’s account was related to others associated with Smith.

Smith’s account was active on an image-sharing website that contains child pornography and erotica. The IP address used was assigned to Smith’s mother’s residence in Randallstown, Md., where he was living at the time.

Baltimore County Police executed a search warrant on October 12, 2015 at the home and found Smith’s laptop, which was on and had an anonymous file-sharing platform open on the screen.

The file-sharing program was active and downloading child pornography files at the time of discovery.

A downloads folder was open and had numerous files of child pornography.

During an interview with investigators, Smith admitted to sexually abusing a young boy when he was between five and eight-years-old, taking pictures of the abuse with his smartphone.

He also admitted to engaging in sexual activity with two other minors, including a young girl in Washington County, Md.

In September 2017, Smith was convicted after a trial in Washington County Circuit Court for a third-degree sex offense and for unnatural or perverted practice.

The minor victim testified at the trial.

In November 2017, Smith was sentenced to 16 years in state prison on those charges. Smith’s federal sentence will be served concurrent to his state sentence.

Investigators recovered thousands of other videos and images of children being sexually abused, including images and videos of the rape of children, including infants and toddlers.

Smith also used his email accounts to send and receive child pornography.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook