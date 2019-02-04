



A 24-year-old medical school employee was shot in the face and the buttocks outside Shock Trauma Monday morning.

The gunman in shooting of UMD Medical School employee identified as Jamar Haughton, 26-years-old, of the 900 block of Lemmon Street.

He is being charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and several firearms related charges.

He is currently being held at the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

According to Baltimore Police, officers responded to the University of Maryland Medical Center in the 600 block of West Redwood Street for a report of a shooting around 7:15 a.m.

Penn Street remains blocked off near the ambulance bays at Shock Trauma @wjz pic.twitter.com/A8qxQwH13m — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 4, 2019

They found the man suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was shot near the medical school, then taken across the street to the hospital for treatment.

The victim is on life support.

“This one is as close to home as it’s ever been,” said Dr. Scalea with Shock Trauma.

University of Maryland Police did take a 26-year-old man into custody. They also recovered a gun.

The suspect knew the victim, however details about a motive was not immediately available.

A hospital spokeswoman said the hospital is functioning as normal after a brief lockdown.

“At approximately 7 am this morning, there was a shooting outside of the hospital. The suspect was apprehended. We are still gathering information at this time. The hospital is functioning as normal. For more information, please contact the Baltimore City Police,” the hospital said in a statement.

Officials gave an update on the shooting and said the man shot was not a surgeon, but instead a medical school employee.

Police activity outside of the University of Maryland Medical Center caused Eastbound Baltimore St. to close from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Greene St. It was reopened around 8:50 a.m.

Baltimore city police set up a command post in the area to investigate.

Citywide Shooting Shooting are Investigation this incident and asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook