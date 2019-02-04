



First responders are on the scene of a crash at Northern Parkway and Clearspring Road where two cars overturned after a crash.

A red car is flipped on its side near a utility pole, while another dark-colored SUV is flipped onto its roof.

Police remain on scene and the roadway is closed in the area.

One person was transported to an area hospital. No word on other injuries.

