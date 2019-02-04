  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Dog attack, Local TV, Maryland, Montgomery County, Rockville


ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two women attacked by a dog inside of a Maryland house suffered significant injuries but are expected to recover.

The two women were attacked by the dogs inside of a house in Montgomery Village on Saturday night.

Police say they arrived and found that one victim had been able to escape the home and that the other woman was still being attacked by the dogs inside of the residence.

Montgomery County police spokesman C. Thomas Jordan says officers tried to rescue the second woman, but the dogs would not stop attacking. He says an officer had to shoot the dogs.

Both dogs died.

Investigators are looking into what led to the attack.

