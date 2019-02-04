



Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is denying an uncorroborated allegation of sexual misconduct first reported by a conservative website.

Fairfax told reporters Monday that the 2004 encounter with a woman was consensual and he called the accusation of misconduct “a smear.”

Virginia Governor Meets With Cabinet Amid Pressure To Resign

The Associated Press is not reporting the details of the accusation because AP has not been able to corroborate it.

The Washington Post said Monday that it was approached by the woman in 2017, carefully investigated, but never published the accusation.

The Post said the woman had not told anyone about it, the account could not be corroborated, Fairfax denied it and the Post was unable to find other allegations against him.

Fairfax would become Virginia governor if Ralph Northam were to resign or be ousted in the scandal over a racist photo on his page in his medical school yearbook.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)