By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A near perfect Monday all across the region, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s in most places and clear skies making it almost spring-like.

Some clouds, but more very mild air will be around Tuesday, and we may top out over 60 degrees.

Cooler air and more clouds will return Wednesday and some rain may break out later in the day.

More warm air will join us with some showers for Thursday and Friday, but colder air will come back just in time for the weekend.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

