



Yesterday was just enjoyable. I am not sure 51 degrees has ever been so welcome. Got outside, got some fresh air, and got a good attitude adjustment after that cold blast last week. And we now start the first full week of February with nothing but good weather news. Mild is one of the words that will describe this work and school week. Two others would be, “and wet.” It’s going to rain in Baltimore? There’s a shock. Yes we will see three days with some rain in the forecast, that would be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. But the temps will be, on two of those days, right at 60°. That is not a bad trade off.

We really do not see temps below the normal until the weekend when we slip to the upper thirties but with sun. A lot of sun.

Speaking of normal, yesterday, the normal daytime high went up to 43°, next Saturday that normal daytime high rises to 44°. So base the comfort of this week by looking at the forecast numbers vs the normal. That will keep your good attitude adjustment, after the polar shot, going. And strong. Maybe Punxsutawney Phil might be right. (“Maybe” and “might be” are the key words there.)

MB!

