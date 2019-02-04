Filed Under:Armed Carjacking, Baltimore, BB Gun, Carjacking, Linthicum, Local TV, Maryland


LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest Monday, accused in an armed carjacking involving a BB gun in Anne Arundel County.

The victim told police she was flagged down by Dante Early, who claimed to need a ride to work.

The victim drove him to a Shell Gas station on Camp Meade Road in Linthicum, that’s when police say Early took out a gun and demanded the driver out of the car.

Officers recovered a BB gun when they arrested Early.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s