LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest Monday, accused in an armed carjacking involving a BB gun in Anne Arundel County.
The victim told police she was flagged down by Dante Early, who claimed to need a ride to work.
The victim drove him to a Shell Gas station on Camp Meade Road in Linthicum, that’s when police say Early took out a gun and demanded the driver out of the car.
Officers recovered a BB gun when they arrested Early.
No one was hurt in the incident.
