



A Baltimore man is under arrest Monday, accused in an armed carjacking involving a BB gun in Anne Arundel County.

The victim told police she was flagged down by Dante Early, who claimed to need a ride to work.

The victim drove him to a Shell Gas station on Camp Meade Road in Linthicum, that’s when police say Early took out a gun and demanded the driver out of the car.

Officers recovered a BB gun when they arrested Early.

No one was hurt in the incident.

